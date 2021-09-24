Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian man during clashes at West Bank settlement

Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man and injured others on Friday during clashes at a protest against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry and medics said.



There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the incident, which occurred in an area south of the Palestinian city of Nablus that has seen frequent Palestinian protests against Israeli settlements.

At least eight Palestinians were shot by rubber bullets during Friday’s protest, Palestinian medics said. One of them was struck in the head, and died soon after being rushed to hospital, the Palestinian health ministry said.



The West Bank is among territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war where Palestinians seek statehood. Violence has simmered there since US-sponsored talks between the Palestinians and Israel broke down in 2014.



Palestinians have staged near-daily protests in the village of Beita, south of Nablus, to voice anger at a nearby Israeli settler outpost, often leading to violent clashes with Israeli troops.



The settlers agreed to leave the outpost in July under an agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, following weeks of demonstrations by Palestinians lighting fires that often engulfed the outpost in smoke.



But many of the outpost’s buildings have remained, locked and under military guard. Palestinians, who claim the land the outpost is on, have vowed to continue their demonstrations.



Most countries deem the settlements illegal. Israel disputes this, citing biblical and political connections to the land, as well as its security needs.

