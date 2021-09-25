.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran pays tribute to teen hero who died after saving women in fire

  • Font
Fifteen-year-old Ali Landi died of his injuries on Friday, two weeks after he helped the women escape their burning home
Fifteen-year-old Ali Landi died of his injuries on Friday, two weeks after he helped the women escape their burning home. (via Twitter)

Iran pays tribute to teen hero who died after saving women in fire

AFP

Published: Updated:

Iran paid tribute Saturday to a teenager who died of severe burns after having rescued two women neighbors trapped in a fire in their apartment building.

Fifteen-year-old Ali Landi died of his injuries on Friday, two weeks after he helped the women escape their burning home and tried to throw a gas cylinder out of the window to stop the fire spreading, Iranian media said.

The teenager died of “90 percent burns”, said Emam Kazem hospital in Isfahan, central Iran, where he was transferred from his hometown of Izeh in the country’s southwest.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two neighbors, a woman in her eighties and her daughter, suffered superficial burns in the September 9 blaze, local media said.

Iranians saluted the teenager’s courage online, with many urging the education ministry to incorporate his story in school materials.

On Saturday, a photo of the smiling adolescent was splashed across the front pages of most Iranian newspapers.

The office of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei contacted Landi’s family to offer condolences, official news agency IRNA reported.

President Ebrahim Raisi called on artists to “tell the story of sacrifice by such national heroes as a source of inspiration for future generations”, in a statement on his website.

A video circulating on social media showed a coffin being carried from the Isfahan hospital in front of an honor guard and a military band, before burial in his hometown.

Read more:

‘Soon’ for Iran differs from West’s in nuclear talks: Top Iranian diplomat

Iran must ‘move quickly’ if it wants to resume nuclear deal talks: US official

Biden’s rushed US policy moves on Yemen could backfire, analysts say

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief
Top Content
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Canada's PM Trudeau says two detained citizens have left China Canada's PM Trudeau says two detained citizens have left China
Iraqi Kurdistan conference pushes for Baghdad-Israel normalization Iraqi Kurdistan conference pushes for Baghdad-Israel normalization
White House dispatching special envoy to Sudan to reaffirm US support White House dispatching special envoy to Sudan to reaffirm US support
Canadian extradition judge frees China’s Huawei exec Meng Wenzhou Canadian extradition judge frees China’s Huawei exec Meng Wenzhou
India, Pakistan clash at UN over accusations of extremism India, Pakistan clash at UN over accusations of extremism
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More