Jordan is stronger than any campaigns: King Abdullah

King of Jordan Abdullah II addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France Jan.15, 2020. (Reuters)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Jordan’s King Abdullah said there is an ongoing campaign against his country and that it was not the first one, according to statements after meeting with citizens in the country’s central Badia area.

Jordan’s royal court Monday rejected as “distorted” claims made in the “Pandora Papers” that King Abdullah II created a network of offshore companies to build a $100 million overseas property empire.

The Royal Court of Jordan said “the failure to announce the real estate properties of His Majesty the King comes from the matter of privacy and not from the matter of confidentiality or with the intention of concealing it.”

“The cost of these properties and all related expenditures have been personally funded by His Majesty. None of these expenses have been funded by the state budget or treasury,” the royal court added.

The latest revelations comes just six months after former Jordanian Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein attempted to mobilize local officials for actions that were intended to harm the security of Jordan, according to Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi.

Jordan says ‘distorted’ claims in ‘Pandora Papers’ are security threat

Jordan’s King Abdullah receives first call from Assad since start of Syria war

Jordan’s crown prince tests positive for coronavirus, King Abdullah in quarantine

