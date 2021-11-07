US condemns attack on Iraq PM as ‘apparent act of terrorism’

The US condemned on Sunday the attack on Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and labeled it an “apparent act of terrorism”, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“This apparent act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, was directed at the heart of the Iraqi state,” Price said in a statement.

“We are in close touch with the Iraqi security forces charged with upholding Iraq’s sovereignty and independence and have offered our assistance as they investigate this attack,” he added.

Iraq’s military said Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad’s Green Zone was targeted by an explosive-laden drone in a “failed assassination attempt”, but the PM was unharmed.

Kadhimi took to Twitter to say he was fine and call for restraint from the public.

“I am fine, praise be to God, among my people, and I call for calm and restraint from everyone, for the sake of Iraq,” Kadhimi said.

