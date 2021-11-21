.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

New protests in Iran over water shortage

  • Font
Farmers work in a field as smoke from an oil refinery rises in the background, in Tehran, Iran June 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Farmers work in a field as smoke from an oil refinery rises in the background, in Tehran, Iran June 3, 2021. (Reuters)

New protests in Iran over water shortage

AFP

Published: Updated:

More than 1,000 Iranians marched Sunday towards the governor’s office in the western province of Chahar-Mahal Bakhtiari to demand a solution to water shortages, state media reported.

The march came two days after thousands of protesters converged on the central city of Isfahan to vent their anger after the lifeblood river dried up due to drought and diversion.

Footage broadcast by state television showed crowds of protesters marching in the streets of Shahr-e Kord, the provincial capital of Chahar-Mahal Bakhtiari.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They were heard chanting “it is forbidden to divert the water of Chahar-Mahal” and shouting slogans against “projects to transfer water to other regions.”

Thousands of Iranians protest dried-up river in Isfahan Middle East Thousands of Iranians protest dried-up river in Isfahan

Iran has endured repeated droughts over the past decade, including in the south.

The Islamic republic has also experienced regular floods in recent years, a phenomenon made worse when torrential rain falls on sun-baked earth.

Scientists say climate change amplifies droughts, and their intensity and frequency in turn threaten food security.

State television said Sunday’s protest come as wells, aquaducts and rivers have been drying up, including the Zayadneh Rood river that runs from the Zagros mountains in Chahar-Mahal Bakhtiari province to south of Isfahan city.

Last week, hundreds of farmers also rallied to protest the drying up of the Zayadneh Rood that has been depleted of water since 2000.

Earlier this month President Ebrahim Raisi promised to resolve water issues and said a committee would be formed to rehabilitate the river.

Read more:

Ultraconservative Iran MP’s office torched after protest remarks

Three more Iran police dead in week of violence: Report

Thousands of Iranians protest dried-up river in Isfahan

Iran calls for depoliticization of UN nuclear watchdog after France urges it to act

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department
Top US defense official to make ‘very clear’ Washington’s commitment to Middle East Top US defense official to make ‘very clear’ Washington’s commitment to Middle East
Top Content
Prophet’s Holy Mosque open for prayers without an appointment or permit: Officials Prophet’s Holy Mosque open for prayers without an appointment or permit: Officials
Ultraconservative Iran MP’s office torched after protest remarks Ultraconservative Iran MP’s office torched after protest remarks
Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf waters allegedly smuggling diesel: Report Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf waters allegedly smuggling diesel: Report
US taps Raytheon, Lockheed and Northrop for hypersonic defense US taps Raytheon, Lockheed and Northrop for hypersonic defense
Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after agreement reached Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after agreement reached
China tennis player Peng Shuai will reappear in public ‘soon’: Global Times editor China tennis player Peng Shuai will reappear in public ‘soon’: Global Times editor
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More