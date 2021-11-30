.
Pentagon chief orders review of 2019 Syria strike

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin holds a briefing in Tbilisi on October 18, 2021. (AFP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a four-star general to review a 2019 strike in Syria that caused civilian casualties, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that General Michael Garrett, the head of US Army Forces Command, would have 90 days to complete his review on the civilians killed, the compliance of the law of war and record keeping.

Earlier this month the New York Times reported that the US strike in Baghuz, Syria, killed up to 64 women and children during the battle against ISIS.

