.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Sudan Sovereign Council head Burhan says he will not run for presidency

  • Font
Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan speaks following a deal-signing ceremony with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (unseen) to restore the transition to civilian rule in the country in the capital Khartoum, on November 21, 2021. (AFP)
Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan speaks following a deal-signing ceremony with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (unseen) to restore the transition to civilian rule in the country in the capital Khartoum, on November 21, 2021. (AFP)

Sudan Sovereign Council head Burhan says he will not run for presidency

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Sudan’s Sovereign Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said he will not run for the presidency even if he was asked to do so, Al Arabiya TV quoted him as saying on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Burhan, who is also army chief, added his mission will end with the termination of the transitional period, saying there are efforts to form a high electoral commission in Sudan.

Burhan deposed the civilian-led government in October and signed a deal on Nov. 21 with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Read more:

Sudanese security forces use tear gas as thousands gather in protest

Dozens of security, intelligence officers in Sudan forced into retirement: Sources

Sudanese soldiers killed in attack by Ethiopian forces: Sudan military

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man
Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes
Top Content
UAE doctors urge uptake of COVID-19 booster shot after Omicron variant discovery UAE doctors urge uptake of COVID-19 booster shot after Omicron variant discovery
Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage
UAE rulers attend Golden Jubilee celebrations in Dubai UAE rulers attend Golden Jubilee celebrations in Dubai
Cementing ties with France, UAE places $19 bln order for 80 Rafale, helicopters Cementing ties with France, UAE places $19 bln order for 80 Rafale, helicopters
UNWTO includes Saudi village Rijal Alma in world’s best tourist villages list UNWTO includes Saudi village Rijal Alma in world’s best tourist villages list
Sri Lankan factory manager in Pakistan lynched and set on fire over alleged blasphemy Sri Lankan factory manager in Pakistan lynched and set on fire over alleged blasphemy
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More