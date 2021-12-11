.
Iran warns of ‘heavy price’ after report of US-Israeli military drill plans

U.S. soldiers stand next to a Patriot anti-missile battery (not seen) west of Jerusalem, during Austere Challenge 2012, a joint Israeli-hosted exercise October 23, 2012. (Reuters)
Iran nuclear deal

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A top Iranian military official warned on Saturday of a “heavy price” for aggressors, state media said, after a report of US and Israeli plans for possible military drills to prepare for strikes against Iran’s nuclear sites if diplomacy fails.

“Providing conditions for military commanders to test Iranian missiles with real targets will cost the aggressors a heavy price,” Nournews, affiliated with Iran’s top security body, said on Twitter, citing an unnamed military official.

A senior US official told Reuters on Thursday that US and Israeli defense chiefs were expected to discuss possible military exercises that would prepare for a worst-case scenario to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities should diplomacy fail and if their nations’ leaders request it.

