Israel might take greater action against Iran, Tehran is now weak: Defense Minister

Israel’s Defense Minister warned on Monday of greater action against Iran, adding that it’s time to take advantage of what he described as the current weakness of the Iranian regime.

“We are deepening international cooperation, and I am certain that soon, both overt and covert actions will be expanded, by a variety of means,” Benny Gantz told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Advertisement

Gantz also added that Tehran has weak cards to play at the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the abandoned 2015 Iran nuclear deal and it was simply buying time.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Israeli defense minister saw that the time is now to “draw a clear line in the sand” to halt both Iran’s nuclear and regional “terrorist” activities, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“The internal situation in Iran leaves lots of opportunities for the world. It is not a real power. Its citizens are suffering… the heads of Iran know their [weak] situation,” he said.

Currently, tensions are high over whether or not the Vienna talks to revive the abandoned nuclear accord would succeed.

The US has long been saying that if diplomacy failed with Iran, it was willing to turn to “plan B”, without specifying details.

Meanwhile, Washington-ally Israel has grown impatient and has repeatedly announced it is preparing for a military strike on Iranian nuclear targets.

On Monday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned that they would respond to any Israeli attacks on its nuclear program by targeting all the sites used to launch the attacks. Tehran has historically repeated threats of what it describes as a “crushing response” to any potential attack against it.

Read more:

Iran vows sweeping response against any Israeli attacks on nuclear program

As nuclear talks resume, Israel PM says worried US is readying to lift Iran sanctions

US Navy tests high energy laser weapon system in Gulf of Aden amid Iran tensions