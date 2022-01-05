.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Rockets fired at US base in east Syria: Monitor

  • Font
THUMBNAIL_ US military releases video of missile strikes into Syria
File photo of a missile strike in Syria.

Rockets fired at US base in east Syria: Monitor

AFP

Published: Updated:

Pro-Iran militia fighters fired shells towards a US base in eastern Syria’s Al-Omar oil field on Wednesday, causing damage but no casualties, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The development came one day after the US-led coalition fighting ISIS in Syria said they had foiled a rocket attack on a US base called “Green Village” in the eastern Deir Ezzor region.

Wednesday’s attack, also in Deir Ezzor, saw at least three shells land in Al-Omar, according to the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.

One fell on a helicopter landing pad, while the two others hit an open area, the Observatory said.

The war monitor blamed the attack on pro-Iran militia groups that are active in the Deir Ezzor region which borders Iraq.

It said coalition forces retaliated by striking the source of the artillery fire outside the eastern town of Al-Mayadeen which is a hub for Tehran and its Syria proxies.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The attacks targeting US installations came as Tehran and its allies across the Middle East held emotional commemorations marking the second anniversary on Monday of the assassination of Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport.

On Tuesday, US-led coalition forces shot down two armed drones targeting an air base in western Iraq, according to a coalition official.

On Monday, the coalition shot down two armed drones targeting its compound at Baghdad airport.

Read more:

Drone attack on US forces foiled west of Iraq’s Baghdad

Arab Coalition carries out air strikes on four targets in Sanaa

Two rockets hit Baghdad’s Green Zone, one destroyed, two cars damaged: State media

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US, EU sternly warn Sudan’s military against appointing PM unilaterally US, EU sternly warn Sudan’s military against appointing PM unilaterally
Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention
Top Content
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 case numbers rise by one-third Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 case numbers rise by one-third
More than 200,000 UAE residents given COVID-19 jab in 7 days, 22 mln doses in total More than 200,000 UAE residents given COVID-19 jab in 7 days, 22 mln doses in total
UAE COVID-19 numbers climb again, 2,708 new cases recorded in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 numbers climb again, 2,708 new cases recorded in 24 hours
Israel downed a Hezbollah drone from Lebanon: IDF Israel downed a Hezbollah drone from Lebanon: IDF
US condemns Houthis’ seizure of UAE flagged vessel: Threatens international trade US condemns Houthis’ seizure of UAE flagged vessel: Threatens international trade
Daily COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia pass 3,000 for the first time since July 2020 Daily COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia pass 3,000 for the first time since July 2020
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More