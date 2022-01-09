One demonstrator killed in Sudan protests against military, death toll at 62: Medics

A Sudanese protester was killed on Sunday during demonstrations against the military which started a coup in October that halted the country’s transition to civilian rule, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said.

The 26-year-old protester was killed due to an injury caused by a tear gas cannister “by the coup forces” which hit him in the neck while he was demonstrating.

The medics group said that brought the total death toll since the beginning of the coup to 62 anti-coup protesters.

Sudan’s crisis started when the military launched a coup in October, and the Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was put under house arrest and the government was rendered ineffective.

Hamdok was later reinstated after signing a political agreement with General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan on November 21, and allowed him to form an independent cabinet of technocrats, until an election could be held in July 2023.

However, Hamdok resigned on December 3 and said he was “unable to combine all the components of the transition to reach a unified vision” and described the crisis in the country as essentially a political one, but that included aspects of the economy and social life.

Throughout all of those developments violent protests continued in the streets.

International governments and agencies such as the UN have called for an end to the violence against protesters and called for talks to map a path towards democracy and peace but so far parties in Sudan have not heeded those calls.

