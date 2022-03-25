US announces $64 mln in emergency food aid for struggling Lebanon

The US on Thursday announced more than $60 million in emergency food assistance to Lebanon, which continues to struggle with an unprecedented economic disaster that has been exacerbated by the Russian war on Ukraine.

“In response to growing food security needs in Lebanon, the United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing nearly $64 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help feed vulnerable people in Lebanon,” the US Embassy in Lebanon said in a statement.

The new aid will help more than 740,000 people in the country.

Rice, chickpeas, pasta, lentils, and other non-perishable items, in addition to vouchers for purchasing food staples from local markets, will be included in the latest round of US assistance.

Apart from the ongoing economic crisis due to decades of corruption, clientelism and mismanagement, Lebanon is still suffering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating port blast in 2020.

“This situation is exacerbated by Putin’s war against Ukraine due to Lebanon’s reliance on imported wheat, primarily from Ukraine,” the US Embassy said.

The Embassy warned that the increasing prices of staple foods and fuel in Lebanon “will worsen food insecurity.”

According to the Embassy, since the nationwide anti-government protests broke out in October 2020, the US has delivered over $500 million to Lebanon in humanitarian aid.

“The US government is committed to providing much-needed assistance to the most vulnerable populations in Lebanon,” Thursday’s statement read.

