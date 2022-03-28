Jordan’s king lands in West Bank on rare trip to meet Abbas: Official

Jordan’s King Abdullah II landed in Ramallah on Monday to meet Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, in his first trip to the Israeli-occupied West Bank since 2017, Abbas’s office said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Abdullah’s visit comes as foreign ministers from four Arab states joined an unprecedented meeting hosted in Israel, a gathering Israel hailed as “historic,” following a series of normalization agreements last year, which angered the Palestinians.

The visit also comes less than a week before Ramadan, the Muslim holy month which last year saw waves of violence across the West Bank and Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

The Jordanian king met Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid earlier this month to discuss strategies for containing unrest during Ramadan.

Palestinian officials have repeatedly warned that the West Bank, which Israel captured from Jordan in 1967, was on the verge of “exploding”.

Tensions in the occupied territory remain high between Palestinian residents and Jewish settlers, who live in communities widely regarded as illegal under international law.

Palestinians also regularly clash with Israeli security forces in the West Bank, often resulting in Palestinian deaths.

Read more:

Jordan’s king to hold talks in West Bank with Palestinian president

Palestinians hold local elections in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank: Palestinian ministry