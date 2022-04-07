.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Death toll in Iran stabbing attack at holy shrine rises to two

  • Font
Iranians visit the spot in the courtyard of Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad on April 6, 2022, where a day earlier a Muslim cleric was killed. (AFP)
Iranians visit the spot in the courtyard of Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad on April 6, 2022, where a day earlier a Muslim cleric was killed. (AFP)

Death toll in Iran stabbing attack at holy shrine rises to two

The Associated Press, Tehran

Published: Updated:

The death toll from a stabbing attack at the most revered Shia shrine in Iran rose to two on Thursday after another cleric succumbed to his wounds, Iran’s state TV reported.

The victim, identified only by his last name, Daraei, died at a hospital in the holy northeastern city of Mashhad, after being stabbed at the city’s Imam Reza shrine on Tuesday.

The man was one of three clerics stabbed at the shrine, a rare act of violence at the major pilgrimage site for Shia Muslims. One cleric died almost instantly; his funeral was held on Thursday. The third cleric remains in hospital.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The police have not offered a motive for the stabbing. The country’s interior minister, Ahmad Vahidi, described it on Thursday as a “terrorist attack” and vowed Iran would pursue the perpetrators and all “takfiris,” a term used for Sunni extremists who consider other Muslims infidels.

Police have not identified the assailant or the four others they arrested on charges of collaboration. But Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim news agency identified the attacker as an Uzbek national named Abdollatif Moradi. It said he had entered the country illegally through Pakistan a year ago.

Read more:

Arab gunman kills at least 5 in Tel Aviv suburb, latest in series of attacks

Two US personnel injured in Syria attack: Officials

Three missiles fall near refinery in Iraq’s Erbil, no casualties: State media

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More