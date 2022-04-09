.
Syria’s air defenses confront ‘Israeli aggression’: State media

Smoke rises after Syrian state media reported an Israeli missile attack in a container storage area, at Syrian port of Latakia, Syria, in this handout picture released by SANA on December 28, 2021. SANA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE
Reuters, Cairo

Syrian air defenses confronted an “Israeli air aggression” on Saturday in the country’s central region, Syrian state media reported.

“At 6:45 pm today, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the north of Lebanon, targeting some points in the central region,” state media said citing a military source.

Israel’s military declined to comment on the reported air strikes in Syria.

