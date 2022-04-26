.
Palestinian dies after being shot by Israeli forces in refugee camp: Ministry

An Israeli border police member aims his weapon towards Palestinians during a protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, Asira ash-Shamaliya near Nablus July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
File photo of an Israeli border police member near Nablus July 3, 2020. (Reuters)

Palestinian dies after being shot by Israeli forces in refugee camp: Ministry

AFP

A Palestinian died Tuesday after being shot in the head by Israeli forces operating at a refugee camp near Jericho, a city in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Ahmed Ibrahim Oweidat, 20, “succumbed to critical wounds sustained by live bullets to the head, at dawn today in Aqabat Jaber camp,” the ministry said. An Israeli army spokesperson told AFP the incident was under investigation.

