Palestinian dies after being shot by Israeli forces in refugee camp: Ministry
A Palestinian died Tuesday after being shot in the head by Israeli forces operating at a refugee camp near Jericho, a city in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Ahmed Ibrahim Oweidat, 20, “succumbed to critical wounds sustained by live bullets to the head, at dawn today in Aqabat Jaber camp,” the ministry said. An Israeli army spokesperson told AFP the incident was under investigation.
Read more:
UN ‘deeply concerned’ by violence in Israel, Palestine territories
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli attacks on Palestinians, al-Aqsa Mosque
-
UN ‘deeply concerned’ by violence in Israel, Palestine territoriesThe United Nations voiced “deep concern” at the escalating violence between Israel and the Palestinians, as clashes erupted Friday again at ... Middle East
-
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli attacks on Palestinians, al-Aqsa MosqueSaudi Arabia issued a statement Friday condemning the Israeli forces for raiding the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem and attacking Palestinians ... Middle East
-
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West BankIsraeli forces shot dead a Palestinian on Friday during clashes in the flashpoint occupied West Bank city of Hebron, the latest in a surge of violence ... Middle East