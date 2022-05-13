.
Syria’s air defenses confront ‘Israeli aggression’ over Hama

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia, Dec. 7, 2021. (Reuters)
Syrian air defenses confronted an “Israeli agression” over the Masyaf area in Hama countryside, Syrian state media reported on Friday.

There was no immediate details on any casualties or damage reported.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment.

