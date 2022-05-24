Iraqi officials: Attacks by ISIS militants kill 12 civilians

Militants from ISIS killed 12 civilians and wounded at least six in two separate attacks in Iraq, apparently taking advantage of a sandstorm that sharply reduced visibility across the country, security officials said Tuesday.



The attacks occurred on Monday evening in Kirkuk and Diyala provinces, where farmers came under fire while harvesting their crops.



The Iraqi Security Media Cell said in a statement that six civilians were killed in the attack in the village of Sami Asi, south of the city of Kirkuk.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The Kurdish news network Rudaw said after the killings, an Iraqi federal police force that arrived on the scene was ambushed and three policemen were killed.



Earlier, ISIS launched an attack in Diyala’s town of Gulala, killing six residents, two Iraqi security officials said.



The Sunni extremist group claimed responsibility late Monday for the Kirkuk attack, claiming it killed five Shias in their agricultural fields in al-Rashad area in Kirkuk and set fire to five vehicles.



It said its fighters clashed with a supporting unit from the federal police and destroyed one of their vehicles.



ISIS overran large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014 and it was territorially defeated in 2017 after a years-long war spearheaded by local forces and a US-led international coalition. But it continues to carry out hit-and-run attacks through sleeper cells across both countries.



Read more:

Explosive-laden drone strikes Baghdad's airport: Report

Advertisement

Six killed in Iraq drone strikes blamed on Turkey

Key Iraq irrigation reservoir close to drying out