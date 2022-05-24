Explosive-laden drone strikes Baghdad's airport: Report

An explosive-laden drone struck near a military base by Baghdad International Airport on Tuesday morning, according to an Al Arabiya and Al Hadath correspondent.

Sirens were heard in the vicinity of the airport, and its air defense system was reportedly activated.

Drones have previously targeted the Victory Base Complex situated near the airport.

مراسل العربية: انفجار طائرة مسيّرة قرب قاعدة جوية عسكرية داخل مطار بغداد

The base includes international forces, including Americans, as well as Iraqi personnel.

There have been several attempted missile attacks on military bases housing US personnel in Iraq over the last few months.

Six missiles were fired towards the airport in late January, with three landing inside the compound and damaging a disused civilian airplane, Iraqi police sources told Reuters.

In early January, two explosive-laden drones were shot down by Iraqi air defenses as they approached the Ain al-Asad air base hosting US forces west of Baghdad.

The US often accuses the Iranian-backed factions of the country of being behind such attacks.

