.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Explosive-laden drone strikes Baghdad's airport: Report

  • Font
File photo of Baghdad Airport. (Reuters)
File photo of Baghdad International Airport. (Reuters)

Explosive-laden drone strikes Baghdad's airport: Report

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

An explosive-laden drone struck near a military base by Baghdad International Airport on Tuesday morning, according to an Al Arabiya and Al Hadath correspondent.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sirens were heard in the vicinity of the airport, and its air defense system was reportedly activated.

Drones have previously targeted the Victory Base Complex situated near the airport.

The base includes international forces, including Americans, as well as Iraqi personnel.

There have been several attempted missile attacks on military bases housing US personnel in Iraq over the last few months.

Six missiles were fired towards the airport in late January, with three landing inside the compound and damaging a disused civilian airplane, Iraqi police sources told Reuters.

In early January, two explosive-laden drones were shot down by Iraqi air defenses as they approached the Ain al-Asad air base hosting US forces west of Baghdad.

The US often accuses the Iranian-backed factions of the country of being behind such attacks.

Read more:

Six killed in Iraq drone strikes blamed on Turkey

Missile attack on oil refinery in Iraq’s Erbil hit oil tank, fire erupted

Two rockets target coalition troops in Iraq, no casualties

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More