Turkish forces shell Kurdish-controlled areas in northern Aleppo: Report

Turkish forces shell areas under the control of Kurdish forces in northern Aleppo, the Syrian Observatory reported on Friday.

The shelling has reportedly impacted the areas of Samouqa, al-Hasakah, and Dam al-Shahba.

No information is currently available on the casualties, the report said.

Turkey’s current and future military operations on its southern borders do not target its neighbors’ sovereignty but are necessary for Turkish security, the country’s National Security Council (MGK) said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

The MGK statement followed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s declaration on Monday that Ankara would soon launch new military operations on its southern borders to expand 30-kilometer (20-mile) deep safe zones and combat what he described as terrorist threats there.

“Operations being carried out now and in the future to remove the terrorism threat on our southern borders do not target our neighbors’ territorial integrity and sovereignty in any way,” it said after a three-hour meeting chaired by Erdogan, Reuters reported.

