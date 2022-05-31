.
Iraqi officials: Five missiles hit Iraqi base hosting US

In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 photo, U.S. Marines are stationed in al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq.
In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 photo, U.S. Marines are stationed in al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq. (AP)

Iraqi officials: Five missiles hit Iraqi base hosting US

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

At least five missiles hit a sprawling Iraqi army base hosting US troops in the country's western desert Monday, two Iraqi security officials said.

The officials said the Grad missiles struck inside the Ain al-Asad base in Iraq's western Anbar province and caused minor damages but no casualties.

The officials said the missiles hit only a few meters (yards) from where US forces are stationed. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

The culprits were not immediately known, but the US has previously accused Iran-backed Iraqi militia groups of targeting the American presence in Iraq, including the US Embassy in Baghdad.

The attacks were once a frequent occurrence, but have lessened in recent months.

In March, Iran attacked Iraq’s northern city of Irbil with a dozen ballistic missiles claiming it was targeting Israeli spy centers. Iraq later said an investigation found there was no Israeli presence in the areas. The attack was also considered a warning to the US, a staunch ally of Israel.

US-led coalition forces recently ended their combat mission in Iraq, but continue to play an advisory role to Iraqi forces in the fight against the ISIS extremist group.

