Israel army shoots, kills Palestinian during raid in West Bank

A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli raid in the north of the occupied West Bank on Wednesday night, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The ministry said the Palestinian died after arriving at a hospital in Jenin in a critical condition, having been “shot by live bullets in the chest and thigh.”

The Israeli army said it had carried out an operation in the village of Yabad near Jenin to demolish the home of Diaa Armashah, 27, who killed five people in a gun attack in - Bnei Brak, an Orthodox Jewish city near Tel Aviv in March.

Palestinian news agency Wafa said that six Palestinians were injured in the Israeli raid.

The army added that it had informed the Armashah family of the demolition order on April 17.

Israel regularly destroys the homes of individuals it blames for attacks on Israelis.

The practice, which often fuels tensions, has been condemned by critics as a form of collective punishment. Israel insists it deters attacks.

On Wednesday morning, Israeli soldiers shot dead Ghofran Warasnah, 31, near Hebron after she “advanced” towards soldiers with a knife, the army said.

Nineteen people, mostly Israeli civilians -- including 18 inside Israel and a Jewish settler -- have been killed in attacks by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs since late March.

Israeli security forces have responded with raids inside Israel and the West Bank, particularly in the flashpoint northern district of Jenin. Three Israeli Arab attackers and a police commando have died.

Thirty-seven Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank -- suspected militants but also non-combatants, including Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was covering an Israeli military raid in Jenin and bystanders.

