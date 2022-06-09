.
Iran denounces ‘political, unconstructive’ IAEA resolution

File photo of the Iranian flag and the IAEA logo. (File photo)

Iran condemned as “political” and “unconstructive” Thursday a resolution adopted by the UN nuclear watchdog censuring it for failing to cooperate.

“Iran condemns the adoption of the resolution presented by the United States, Britain, France and Germany at the Board of Governors meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency as a political, unconstructive and incorrect action,” a foreign ministry statement said.

