Biden’s Mideast visit will have ‘significant’ impact: Israel’s Lapid

US President Joe Biden’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Israel will have a powerful impact on the region, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken by phone on Tuesday.

“The visit will have significant implications for the region and the struggle against Iran and tremendous potential to significantly upgrade regional stability and security,” Lapid told Blinken, according to a statement from the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lapid is expected to be serving as Israeli prime minister by the time Biden’s trip begins on July 13.

Read more:

Israel's parliament to dissolve, Foreign Minister Lapid to become prime minister

US President Biden’s Saudi Visit

Israel building US-led ‘Middle East air defense alliance:’ Defense minister