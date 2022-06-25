No damage or casualties after attack near UAE’s Dana Gas site in Iraq: Source 

A mortar shell landed on a grass field next to a gas site in Khor Mor, Iraq operated by UAE energy firm Dana Gas on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday, causing no casualties or damage.

Operations at the facility were unaffected by the attack, the source added.

A Katyusha rocket targeted employee housing of UAE energy firm Dana Gas in Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq on Friday, landing in the company’s Khor Mor gas field, two security sources said.

Friday’s attack was the second on Dana Gas facilities this week.

A Katyusha rocket landed inside Khor Mor on Wednesday but caused no damage, Sulaymaniyah’s counter-terrorism service said.

Local television broadcasts on Friday showed a column of rising smoke near the field with sirens sounding. It could not be immediately verified by Reuters.

There was no immediate word on possible casualties from the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for either attack but armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed similar attacks in the past.

