US, Israel announce new tech partnership in health, climate

United States and Israel two flags together textile cloth fabric texture stock photo
Stock image of the Israeli and US flags.

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US and Israel announced on Wednesday a new advanced technology partnership ahead of President Joe Biden’s trip to the region.

“A Strategic High-Level Dialog on Technology will be established by the countries’ national security advisers that will focus on strategic technologies artificial intelligence, quantum and solutions to global challenges such as climate change and improving pandemic preparedness,” said a joint statement from Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

