Palestinians must be part of regional economic projects, Jordan King tells Israel PM

Jordan’s King Abdullah on Wednesday told Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Amman that Palestinians should be part of US-sponsored regional economic projects to underpin stability in the Middle East.

He also told Lapid, in the first meeting after US President Joe Biden’s visit to the region earlier this month, that the creation of a Palestinian state was essential to reach lasting peace between Arabs and Israelis.

