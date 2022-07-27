.
Palestinians must be part of regional economic projects, Jordan King tells Israel PM

King Abdullah II of Jordan, listens during his meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
King Abdullah II of Jordan, listens during his meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP)

Palestinians must be part of regional economic projects, Jordan King tells Israel PM

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Jordan’s King Abdullah on Wednesday told Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Amman that Palestinians should be part of US-sponsored regional economic projects to underpin stability in the Middle East.

He also told Lapid, in the first meeting after US President Joe Biden’s visit to the region earlier this month, that the creation of a Palestinian state was essential to reach lasting peace between Arabs and Israelis.

