Palestinians must be part of regional economic projects, Jordan King tells Israel PM
Jordan’s King Abdullah on Wednesday told Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Amman that Palestinians should be part of US-sponsored regional economic projects to underpin stability in the Middle East.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
He also told Lapid, in the first meeting after US President Joe Biden’s visit to the region earlier this month, that the creation of a Palestinian state was essential to reach lasting peace between Arabs and Israelis.
Read more:
I2U2: Israel, UAE, US, and India launch joint food security, clean energy initiatives
Jordan’s King Abdullah protests border attacks by Iran-tied militias
Plumber kills 22-year-old pregnant woman in Jordan over dispute: Report
-
I2U2: Israel, UAE, US, and India launch joint food security, clean energy initiativesIsrael, India, the US, and the United Arab Emirates held a meeting on Thursday to discusses joint cooperation in food security and clean energy ... Middle East
-
Jordan’s King Abdullah protests border attacks by Iran-tied militiasKing Abdullah II protested in an interview published Sunday over attacks on Jordan’s borders by “militias linked to Iran,” following deadly clashes ... Middle East
-
Plumber kills 22-year-old pregnant woman in Jordan over dispute: ReportA plumber reportedly killed a 22-year-old pregnant woman in Jordan’s governorate of Zarqa, local media reported on Tuesday.Lt. Colonel Amer Sartawi, a ... Middle East