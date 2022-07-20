Plumber kills 22-year-old pregnant woman in Jordan over dispute: Report

A plumber reportedly killed a 22-year-old pregnant woman in Jordan’s governorate of Zarqa, local media reported on Tuesday.



Lt. Colonel Amer Sartawi, a spokesman of the Public Security Department, said police raided a shop in Zarqa after receiving information that a man had killed a woman and hid her body there.



The culprit who was arrested confessed to killing the woman using a sharp tool due to disputes between them, Sartawi said.



A Jordanian security source told Al Arabiya that the perpetrator hid the woman’s body in a trash bag and poured chemicals on it to get rid of her.



According to the source, the perpetrator hit the woman multiple times on her head using a hammer, thus breaking her skull and inflicting serious brain injuries.



The woman had also been stabbed more than 20 times in the chest, the source said, adding that stabs in the lungs and heart resulted in severe blood loss.



