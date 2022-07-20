.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Plumber kills 22-year-old pregnant woman in Jordan over dispute: Report

  • Font
Jordanian police officers stand guard as a man waits to get bread in a closed-down part of Al-Nasr area, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Amman, Jordan, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jordanian police officers patrol a street in Amman, Jordan. (File photo: Reuters)
Crime

Plumber kills 22-year-old pregnant woman in Jordan over dispute: Report

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A plumber reportedly killed a 22-year-old pregnant woman in Jordan’s governorate of Zarqa, local media reported on Tuesday.

Lt. Colonel Amer Sartawi, a spokesman of the Public Security Department, said police raided a shop in Zarqa after receiving information that a man had killed a woman and hid her body there.

The culprit who was arrested confessed to killing the woman using a sharp tool due to disputes between them, Sartawi said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A Jordanian security source told Al Arabiya that the perpetrator hid the woman’s body in a trash bag and poured chemicals on it to get rid of her.

According to the source, the perpetrator hit the woman multiple times on her head using a hammer, thus breaking her skull and inflicting serious brain injuries.

The woman had also been stabbed more than 20 times in the chest, the source said, adding that stabs in the lungs and heart resulted in severe blood loss.

Read more:

Jordan police arrest man for beating his two daughters to death

Egyptian judge allegedly murders wife, burns her face with nitric acid

Tributes to Lubna Mansour pour in following her murder in Sharjah

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More