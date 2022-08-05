Death toll in Israel air strikes on Gaza rises to seven, including child

Israel unleashed a wave of airstrikes in Gaza on Friday, killing at least seven people, including a senior militant, according to Palestinian officials.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said seven people were killed, including a five-year-old girl, and at least 40 wounded. The Islamic Jihad movement said a Gaza commander, Tayseer al-Jabari, was among those killed.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Israeli military said it was targeting the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in an operation named “Breaking Dawn.”

It also announced a “special situation” on the home front, with schools closed and limits placed on other activities in communities within 80 kilometers (50 miles) of the border.

The strike amid days of heightened tensions following the arrest of a senior militant in the occupied West Bank earlier this week.

The strikes risk igniting yet another war in the territory, which is ruled by the Islamic militant group Hamas and is home to about two million Palestinians.

The assassination of a senior militant would likely be met by rocket fire from Gaza, pushing the region closer to all-out war.

A blast could be heard in Gaza City, where smoke poured out of the seventh floor of a tall building on Friday afternoon.

Watch: Smoke pours out of a building in #Gaza after #Israel said it struck the strip and declared a “special situation” in which a Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander was killed.https://t.co/1xCTRAuLEk pic.twitter.com/EeTd3JRBDN — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 5, 2022

Read more: Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza: Official