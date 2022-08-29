Twelve protesters shot dead in Baghdad Green Zone clashes: New toll

Twelve supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr were shot dead and 270 others hurt Monday as clashes rocked Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, medics told AFP.
The new toll comes after eight al-Sadr supporters were earlier reported killed and 85 others wounded as gunshots and tear gas were fired across the Green Zone that houses government and diplomatic buildings.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Two killed as Iraq's al-Sadr quits politics, clashes erupt and curfew imposed
Tear gas used against al-Sadr followers in Baghdad