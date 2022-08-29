.
Twelve protesters shot dead in Baghdad Green Zone clashes: New toll

Supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr are pictured gathering in the capital Baghdad, on August 29, 2022. (AFP)
Supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr are pictured gathering in the capital Baghdad, on August 29, 2022. (AFP)

AFP

Published: Updated:

Twelve supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr were shot dead and 270 others hurt Monday as clashes rocked Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, medics told AFP.

The new toll comes after eight al-Sadr supporters were earlier reported killed and 85 others wounded as gunshots and tear gas were fired across the Green Zone that houses government and diplomatic buildings.

