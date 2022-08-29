Live fire in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone: Report

Live fire rocked Baghdad's Green Zone on Monday after hundreds of supporters of Shia Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr stormed the government building in the fortified area, an AFP journalist said.

Witnesses told AFP that the shots were fired by supporters of a rival Shia bloc, the pro-Iran Coordination Framework, hours after Sadr announced his “definitive retirement” from politics amid a protracted political crisis.

Advertisement

Security forces also fired tear gas to disperse the Sadrists at the entrance to the Green Zone, a security source told AFP.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iraq’s al-Sadr announces resignation from political life

Curfew imposed in Iraq’s Baghdad after al-Sadr supporters storm Republican Palace