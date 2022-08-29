.
Live fire in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone: Report

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr gather outside the Government Headquarters in the capital Baghdad's Green Zone, on August 29, 2022. (AFP)
AFP

Live fire rocked Baghdad's Green Zone on Monday after hundreds of supporters of Shia Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr stormed the government building in the fortified area, an AFP journalist said.

Witnesses told AFP that the shots were fired by supporters of a rival Shia bloc, the pro-Iran Coordination Framework, hours after Sadr announced his “definitive retirement” from politics amid a protracted political crisis.

Security forces also fired tear gas to disperse the Sadrists at the entrance to the Green Zone, a security source told AFP.

