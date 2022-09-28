Mahsa Amini’s family files complaint in Iran over her arrest: Report

Mahsa Amini's parents have filed a complaint against the police who arrested their daughter for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict dress code before she died in custody, their lawyer said Wednesday.
The complaint was filed “against the perpetrators of their daughter's arrest” and the police who spoke with her following her detention, the lawyer Saleh Nikbakht said, quoted by ISNA news agency.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Iran police say will oppose protests over Mahsa Amini’s death with ‘all their might’