Lebanon expecting final draft from US mediator over maritime demarcation within hours

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Sunday that he will be sent a final draft of a proposal to demarcate Lebanon’s maritime border with long-time foe Israel within hours.

US mediator Amos Hochstein has drawn up the final text.

In a statement, the Lebanese presidency said Beirut will study the final text and take “the suitable decision.”

