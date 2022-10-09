Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun sits inside the presidential palace on the eve of the first anniversary of Beirut port explosion, in Baabda, Lebanon August 3, 2021. (Reuters)
A file photo shows Lebanese President Michel Aoun. (Reuters)

Lebanon expecting final draft from US mediator over maritime demarcation within hours

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Sunday that he will be sent a final draft of a proposal to demarcate Lebanon’s maritime border with long-time foe Israel within hours.

US mediator Amos Hochstein has drawn up the final text.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a statement, the Lebanese presidency said Beirut will study the final text and take “the suitable decision.”

Read more:

US pushing ahead with diplomatic efforts to resolve Lebanon-Israel border dispute

Biden: Lebanon-Israel maritime border deal should conclude ‘in coming weeks’

Explainer: Lebanon, Israel closing in on maritime border deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size