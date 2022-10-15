Clashes, fire erupt at Iran’s Evin Prison: State media

Clashes erupted late on Saturday between inmates and prison personnel at the notorious Evin prison in the Iranian capital Tehran, leading to a fire at the prison, state news agency IRNA reported, citing an unnamed security official.

The clashes erupted in the section of the prison where “thugs” were kept, IRNA cited the official as saying.

Advertisement

The fire at the prison seen in videos shared on social media erupted after prisoners set fire to a warehouse where inmates’ clothes are kept, the official said.

“Currently the situation is completely under control and peace is maintained in the prison, and the firemen are extinguishing the fire,” he added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Videos shared on social media on Saturday showed smoke rising from the prison, where many political prisoners are held. Gunfire as well as anti-government chants could also be heard.

Read more:

France hails ‘historic’ Israel-Lebanon maritime deal

Iran denies supplying Russia with weapons ‘to be used in war in Ukraine’

Iraq’s Sadrist movement says will not take part in the next government: Report