‘We don’t want regime change’: Iran’s reformists reaffirm allegiance to regime

Iran’s reformists reject calls for regime change in the country’s ongoing protests, a leading reformist figure said on Monday.

“We cannot align with the protesters on the street who chant for regime change; we reject their slogans,” Behzad Nabavi, head of Iran’s Reform Front, told Iranian newspaper Hammihan.

Nabavi likened the regime to a building, saying: “We don’t want to blow up the building. Rather, we want to fix the same building and fix its defects, which we know is a very difficult and expensive task.”

The Reform Front headed by Nabavi is Iran’s leading reformist coalition, made up of 27 reformist groups.

Iran’s reformists are opposed to the overthrow of the Islamic Republic and insist that gradual reforms from within the system are the best way forward.

Anti-government protests sparked by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini have rocked Iran for the past five weeks.

The protests quickly escalated and turned political with demonstrations taking place country-wide. Protesters have been chanting against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and calling for regime change.

Over 200 protesters have been killed and thousands of others have been arrested, according to rights groups.

