Four Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces, Palestinians say

Three Palestinians were killed during clashes with Israeli security forces who had entered a flashpoint city in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

The violence erupted overnight when Israeli security officers who had entered the town of Nablus were spotted by Palestinian security officers and militants, according to witnesses.

A fourth man was killed in a separate clash when Palestinians began throwing stones at Israeli forces to protest the Israeli operation, medical workers said.

The Israeli military said security forces had raided a hideout used as a headquarters and explosives manufacturing site by a local group called the Den of Lions, which has been fighting with Israeli forces in recent weeks. The explosives manufacturing site was detonated, it said.

Several gunmen were also wounded in the Nablus shootout, Palestinian officials said, some belonging to the Den of Lions.

Nablus has been a flashpoint for violence since Israel began a crackdown in the West Bank in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said Abbas’s office had reached out to the United States to ask for its help in ending the Israeli campaign.

“All of this will have dangerous and destructive consequences,” Abu Rudeineh said on Palestine TV.

