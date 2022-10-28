Theme
This grab from a UGC video posted on October 21, 2022, shows demonstrators gesturing as they march on a street in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan. (AFP)
Iran protests

One killed, 14 wounded in Zahedan unrest: Media

One person was shot dead Friday in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan and several others wounded including members of the security forces, state media said.

“As a result of riots today in Zahedan, a civilian was killed when unknown people opened fire, and 14 others, including security forces, were wounded,” the official IRNA news agency said, quoting a statement from the provincial security council.

