One killed, 14 wounded in Zahedan unrest: Media

One person was shot dead Friday in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan and several others wounded including members of the security forces, state media said.

“As a result of riots today in Zahedan, a civilian was killed when unknown people opened fire, and 14 others, including security forces, were wounded,” the official IRNA news agency said, quoting a statement from the provincial security council.



