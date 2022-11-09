Amid high tensions, Iran warns Saudi Arabia its ‘strategy of patience’ may not last

Iran’s intelligence minister told Saudi Arabia that there is no guarantee of Tehran continuing what he described as its “strategy of patience,” state news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday.

“In the case of Saudi Arabia, I say that our fate and that of other countries in the region are tied together due to our neighbourhood. From Iran's point of view, any instability in the countries of the region is contagious, and any instability in Iran can be contagious to the countries of the region,” IRNA quoted minister Esmail Khatib as saying.

Iran is currently experiencing a massive country-wide wave of protests sparked by the death of young Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police. The Iranian regime has accused foreign countries of inciting unrest in the country and encouraging the demonstrators who the regime labels as “rioters.”

The Iranian minister added: “Iran has so far adopted strategic patience with firm rationality, but it does not give any guarantee for the continuation of this strategic patience in case of the continuation of hostilities. Undoubtedly, if the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran is given to reciprocate and punish these countries, the glass palaces will collapse and these countries will not see stability.”

This is the second time an Iranian official has used the phrase “glass palaces” in reference to Saudi leadership. Weeks ago, Iran had issued a veiled threat and a warning to Saudi Arabia, when top commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami said that Saudi leaders should not rely on Israel, adding that Saudi leaders lived in “glass palaces”.

The intelligence minister’s warning comes amid a heightened state of tensions, following a WSJ report that said Saudi Arabia shared intelligence with the US warning of an “imminent attack” from Iran on targets in the Kingdom.

The report added that Saudi Arabia, the US and other neighboring countries in the region have raised the level of alert for their military forces.

Washington expressed concern about the Iranian threat against Saudi Arabia and said it would not hesitate to respond if necessary.

“We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” said the spokesperson from the National Security Council.

“We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.”

