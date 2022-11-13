Israel's Netanyahu formally tasked with forming new government

Israeli President Isaac Herzog officially tasked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday with forming a new government, citing recommendations he received from other parliament members after a strong showing in a November 1 election.
In a televised ceremony, Herzog noted Netanyahu’s corruption trial - in which the candidate denies wrongdoing - but added that this did not pose a legal obstacle to his retaking top office.
