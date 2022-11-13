Theme
Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu gestures to his supporters at his party headquarters during Israel's general election in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022. (Reuters)

Israel's Netanyahu formally tasked with forming new government

Reuters, Jerusalem
Israeli President Isaac Herzog officially tasked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday with forming a new government, citing recommendations he received from other parliament members after a strong showing in a November 1 election.

In a televised ceremony, Herzog noted Netanyahu’s corruption trial - in which the candidate denies wrongdoing - but added that this did not pose a legal obstacle to his retaking top office.

Developing

