Erdogan does not rule out dialogue with Syria's Assad

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that a meeting with Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad is a possibility, after cutting diplomatic ties with Damascus throughout the 11-year conflict there.

Turkey has backed the rebels fighting to topple Assad, with Erdogan calling him a “murderer”.

Advertisement

Asked by a reporter in the parliament whether he could meet with the Syrian leader, Erdogan said: “It's possible. There's no room for resentment in politics. Ultimately, steps are taken under the most favorable conditions.”

Despite the lack of contact between Erdogan and Assad, the two countries' spy chiefs have maintained contacts.

Erdogan surprised many when he briefly met on Sunday with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Qatar for the first time.

A photo distributed by the Turkish presidency showed the two leaders shaking hands.

Erdogan and Sisi have been sparring since the Egyptian military's 2013 ouster of president Mohamed Morsi, personally backed by Erdogan.

Asked whether or not he would have a second meeting with Sisi, Erdogan didn't give a date.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Turkey to attack Kurdish militants with soldiers, tanks: Erdogan

Turkey to pursue Syria targets after Iraq operation against Kurdish militants

Turkey launches operation against Kurdish militants in Iraq, Syria: Defense minister