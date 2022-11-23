Theme
A police officer holds a dog next to a damaged bus following an explosion at a bus stop in Jerusalem November 23, 2022. (Reuters)
Two Americans injured in twin blasts in Jerusalem: US ambassador to Israel

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English
At least two American citizens were among those injured in Wednesday’s twin bombings in Jerusalem, according to the US ambassador to Israel.

“Sadly, I can now confirm that two US citizens were among those injured in today’s terror attacks in Jerusalem,” Tom Nides said on Twitter. “As we head into Thanksgiving, I am grateful that they will recover,” he said, in reference to the Thanksgiving holiday, which is celebrated across the United States on Thursday.

Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least 14, in what police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians.

The apparent attacks came as Israeli-Palestinian tensions are high, following months of Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank prompted by a spate of deadly attacks against Israelis that killed 19 people.

There has been an uptick in recent weeks in Palestinian attacks.

The violence also comes as former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding coalition talks after national elections and is likely to form what’s expected to be Israel’s most right-wing government.

With Associated Press

