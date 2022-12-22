Eutelsat suspension of programs in Russia and Iran will hit financial results

Eutelsat will take a bottom-line hit of around €10 to 15 million ($16 million) to its full-year revenues following the suspension of several television programs in Russia and Iran, the company said.

The moves to stop carrying three Russian programs as well as ending all broadcasting activities in Iran, will cost the company’s EBITDA operating profit €15-20 million ($15.96 -21.28 million) and reduce available cash flow by around €10 million.

Eutelsat said in a statement it had now ended all involvement in the broadcast of three Russian channels, Rossiya One, Pervyi Kanal and NTV, after France’s Arcom television regulator urged the company to do so.

“Eutelsat has also ensured that it is not involved in the broadcasting of RT News in Russia,” it added.

The company’s halting of broadcasting activities related to Iran came in reaction to a European Union regulation this month.

