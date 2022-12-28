Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a television interview during his visit to Royal Air Force RAF Coningsby, near Lincoln, eastern England, on December 9, 2022. (AFP)
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a television interview during his visit to Royal Air Force RAF Coningsby, near Lincoln, eastern England, on December 9, 2022. (AFP)

Britain urges Iran to stop ‘unfair’ detention of dual nationals

Reuters, London
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Britain will never accept the detention of its nationals as diplomatic leverage, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said on Wednesday, urging Iran to stop detaining dual nationals after the arrest of seven people with links to Britain.

“We are urgently seeking further information from the Iranian authorities on the reports of those British-Iranian dual nationals,” Sunak’s spokesperson told reporters.

“We’ve always said that we will never accept our nationals... being used for diplomatic leverage and we urge the government of Iran to stop its practice of unfairly detaining British and other foreign nationals.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Italy urges Iran to stop executions and open dialogue with protesters

At least 100 protesters face execution risk in Iran, rights group warns

Suicide probe opened after Iranian found dead in French river

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size