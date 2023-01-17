Theme
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen talks to the press as she arrives for the NATO summit at the Ifema congress centre in Madrid, on June 29, 2022. (AFP)
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen talks to the press as she arrives for the NATO summit at the Ifema congress centre in Madrid, on June 29, 2022. (File photo: AFP)
Iran sanctions

EU’s Von der Leyen backs listing Iran’s IRGC as a terrorist group

Reuters, Davos
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday she backed listing Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organization to respond to the “trampling” of fundamental human rights” in the country.

“The reaction of Iran regime is atrocious and horrible and they are trampling over fundamental human rights,” she told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

“We are looking indeed at a new round of sanctions and I would support also listing the Revolutionary Guards. I have heard several ministers asking for that and I think they are right,” she said.

Widespread anti-government demonstrations erupted in Iran in September after the death of young Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by morality police for allegedly flouting the strict dress code imposed on women.

Iranian leaders vowed tough action against protesters they have described as rioters, accusing enemies including the United States of fomenting the unrest.

