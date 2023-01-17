EU’s Von der Leyen backs listing Iran’s IRGC as a terrorist group

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday she backed listing Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organization to respond to the “trampling” of fundamental human rights” in the country.

“The reaction of Iran regime is atrocious and horrible and they are trampling over fundamental human rights,” she told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are looking indeed at a new round of sanctions and I would support also listing the Revolutionary Guards. I have heard several ministers asking for that and I think they are right,” she said.

Widespread anti-government demonstrations erupted in Iran in September after the death of young Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by morality police for allegedly flouting the strict dress code imposed on women.

Iranian leaders vowed tough action against protesters they have described as rioters, accusing enemies including the United States of fomenting the unrest.

Read more:

Biden reaffirms US support for UAE against terrorism, one year since Houthi attacks

German national arrested in Iran for taking photos of ‘sensitive’ oil sites: Report

UK vows more action against Iran after execution