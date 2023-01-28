Netanyahu vows ‘strong, swift and precise’ response to Jerusalem attack

Israel’s response to an attack by a Palestinian gunman that killed seven people on the outskirts of Jerusalem will be “strong, swift and precise,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.

Netanyahu made the statement as he convened his security cabinet over Friday’s attack.

“We’re not seeking an escalation but are prepared for any scenario,” he said.

An Israeli raid on West Bank’s Jenin on Thursday killed nine people including an elderly woman, while on Friday, a Palestinian gunman killed at least seven people, including a 70-year-old woman, in a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a Palestinian attacker in his early teens opened fire in east Jerusalem, wounding two people.

The raid on Jenin prompted the Palestinian Authority, which has limited governing powers in the West Bank, to suspend a security cooperation arrangement with Israel.

