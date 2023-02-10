Israel quake teams in Turkey should work through Jewish sabbath: Chief rabbi

Israel’s Ashkenazi chief rabbi, David Lau, ruled Friday that emergency teams deployed to Turkey to help in the earthquake response should work through the Jewish sabbath to save lives.

“So long as there is any hope of saving lives and finding survivors, operations should continue,” Lau said in a public letter to the rescue teams.

Advertisement

“The treatment being given to the wounded should not be interrupted,” he added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Since the 7.8-magnitude quake devastated swathes of southeastern Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 22,700 people, Israel has deployed several hundred rescue specialists, doctors and nurses to Turkish towns and cities to assist in the relief effort.

During shabbat, which runs from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday, Orthodox Jews refrain from all work except where it can save a life.

The IDF rescue mission in #Türkiye continues as a 65-year-old man is extracted from underneath the rubble and carried to safety. pic.twitter.com/zctpoC8GDM — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 9, 2023

Read more:

Syria’s Assad regime approves aid to earthquake victims in areas outside govt control

Turkey President Erdogan admits quake rescue effort not as quick as hoped

Newborn, toddlers survive days in rubble, bringing joy amid earthquake tragedy