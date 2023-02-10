Israel quake teams in Turkey should work through Jewish sabbath: Chief rabbi
Israel’s Ashkenazi chief rabbi, David Lau, ruled Friday that emergency teams deployed to Turkey to help in the earthquake response should work through the Jewish sabbath to save lives.
“So long as there is any hope of saving lives and finding survivors, operations should continue,” Lau said in a public letter to the rescue teams.
“The treatment being given to the wounded should not be interrupted,” he added.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Since the 7.8-magnitude quake devastated swathes of southeastern Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 22,700 people, Israel has deployed several hundred rescue specialists, doctors and nurses to Turkish towns and cities to assist in the relief effort.
During shabbat, which runs from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday, Orthodox Jews refrain from all work except where it can save a life.
The IDF rescue mission in #Türkiye continues as a 65-year-old man is extracted from underneath the rubble and carried to safety. pic.twitter.com/zctpoC8GDM— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 9, 2023
Read more:
Syria’s Assad regime approves aid to earthquake victims in areas outside govt control
Turkey President Erdogan admits quake rescue effort not as quick as hoped
Newborn, toddlers survive days in rubble, bringing joy amid earthquake tragedy
-
Turkey earthquake: Three relief aid flights from Saudi Arabia en-route to AdanaThree humanitarian aid flights from Saudi Arabia have left for Adana airport in Turkey on Friday following the devastating earthquake.The death toll ... Saudi Arabia
-
UAE’s Emirates airline launches airbridge to transport aid to Turkey, SyriaIn the wake of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, Emirates is setting up an airbridge with the International Humanitarian City (IHC), to ... Gulf
-
Turkey, Syria earthquake: How and what to donate to UAE relief effortsAs the death toll from this week’s massive earthquakes and aftershocks in Syria and Turkey passed 21,700 as of Friday morning, the world is coming ... Gulf
-
Kurdish militants temporarily suspend ‘operations’ after deadly earthquake in TurkeyOutlawed Kurdish militants are temporarily suspending “operations” in Turkey after the massive quake in the country and Syria, a PKK leader said.“Stop ... Middle East