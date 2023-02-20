Syria’s President al-Assad visits Oman, meets with Sultan: SANA

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visited Oman for a “work visit” and met with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, state news agency SANA reported on Monday.
Oman's state news agency reported that Sultan Haitham received Assad upon his arrival at the airport.
This visit is Assad's first trip abroad since the deadly earthquake which hit Syria on February 6.
Developing.
