A handout photo provided by the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s office shows him (C) receiving Russian President Vladimir Putin in the presence of his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran, on July 19, 2022. (Khamenei.ir via AFP)
Russia may provide Iran with fighter jets, Tehran also wants attack helicopters: US

“Iran is seeking billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in a call.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English
The US believes Moscow might provide fighter jets to Iran as the two countries look to increase their defense cooperation with the Russian invasion of Ukraine entering its second year, a White House official said Friday.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that Tehran already shipped artillery and tanks to Russia last November. In return, Russia has offered an “unprecedented defense cooperation.”

“We believe Russia might provide Iran unprecedented defense cooperation, including missiles, electronics and air defense. We believe that Russia might provide Iran with fighter jets,” Kirby said in a call with reporters.

He added that Iran was also looking to buy attack helicopters, radars and combat training aircraft from Moscow. “Iran is seeking billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment.”

Washington has warned countries against providing lethal aid to Russia, but Iran and North Korea have pushed ahead with weapons transfers.

“We were concerned it was going to go both ways, and those concerns are certainly being realized,” Kirby said.

