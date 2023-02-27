At least four dead after 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits eastern Turkey

At least four people have died after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Turkey on Monday, an Al Arabiya correspondent said.

The quake was at a depth of 5 kilometers (3.10 miles), said EMSC, which had earlier reported that the quake was of a higher magnitude before revising the number.

Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, the country’s disaster management agency said.

Yesilyurt’s mayor, Mehmet Cinar, told HaberTurk television that a few buildings had collapsed in the town.

Malatya was among 11 Turkish provinces that was hit hard by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6.

That quake led to more than 48,000 deaths in both countries as well as the collapse or serious damage of 173,000 buildings in Turkey.

AFAD, Turkey’s disaster management agency, said that close to 10,000 aftershocks have hit the region affected by the quake since Feb. 6.

Turkey has arrested 184 people suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings in this month’s earthquakes and investigations are widening, a Turkish minister said on Saturday.



