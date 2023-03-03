Israel minister inciting violence with Palestinian town statement: UN rights chief
The UN human rights chief on Friday criticized Israel’s hard-line finance minister for remarks in which he called for the Palestinian village of Huwara to be erased, describing the comments as “an unfathomable statement of incitement to violence and hostility.”
Volker Turk was addressing the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council, where he formally presented a report on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
He was referring to remarks by Israel’s finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, the head of a pro-settler party in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-line coalition, on Wednesday amid a spate of deadly Palestinian attacks and Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank.
Read more:
Israeli security forces block rally supporting torched West Bank town
US slams Israeli minister’s ‘disgusting’ comments about Palestinian village
Israeli campaign raises funds for torched Palestinian town in occupied West Bank
-
Israel tells top US general it sees need to cooperate against IranIsrael hosted the top US military officer, Army General Mark Milley, on Friday for discussions that it said included the need for cooperation on ... Middle East
-
Newspaper says Hungary to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem, Budapest says no decisionHungarian President Katalin Novak said on Friday that no decision had yet been made on whether Budapest would move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem ... World News
-
Israel: Weekly update up to March 3Police get tough with protesters on “day of disruption”As demonstrators gathered in cities across Israel on Wednesday (March 1) for the latest mass ... Opinion
-
With West Bank in turmoil from Israeli interference, new Palestinian militants emergeThe stuttering blasts of M-16s shattered the quiet in a West Bank village, surrounded by barley fields and olive groves. Young Palestinian men in Jaba ... Middle East