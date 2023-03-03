Theme
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh (L) checks damaged Palestinian property as he visits Huwara town in the occupied West Bank, on March 1, 2023, following deadly violence by Israeli settlers. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel minister inciting violence with Palestinian town statement: UN rights chief

Reuters
The UN human rights chief on Friday criticized Israel’s hard-line finance minister for remarks in which he called for the Palestinian village of Huwara to be erased, describing the comments as “an unfathomable statement of incitement to violence and hostility.”

Volker Turk was addressing the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council, where he formally presented a report on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

He was referring to remarks by Israel’s finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, the head of a pro-settler party in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-line coalition, on Wednesday amid a spate of deadly Palestinian attacks and Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

